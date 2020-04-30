FEMA warns tornado victims of tornado relief scams

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are warning those affected by Easter Sunday’s deadly tornadoes to be cautious of scammers representing themselves as FEMA employees.
These scams are an attempt to gain access to social security numbers and personal banking information of the victims.
The victims are often approached by the fake FEMA workers, looking official, with paperwork in hand and possibly sporting fake FEMA credentials, asking questions about storm damages before finally asking for personal information.
One way to counter these potential fraudsters is to turn the tables on them by asking them to supply you with your personal FEMA registration number.
Representatives from FEMA will already have your personal information available to them if you’ve registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.
Robert Howard, a media relations representative for FEMA, says it’s always best to verify before giving anyone your personal information.
“Unfortunately, following a disaster there are always those unscrupulous people that want to take advantage of it and so survivors should really verify, verify, verify," Howard said. "Never give the person your FEMA registration number. Do it the other way around, ask that person what is my FEMA registration number, if they’re from FEMA, they’ll have it and they can read it back to you.”
If you haven’t yet registered, there is a deadline, which is usually 90 days after the Disaster Declaration was issued.
To register for assistance or to notify FEMA of suspicious individuals, go to www.disasterassistance.gov
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.