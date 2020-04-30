C Spire calls on AT&T to end legal battle over state contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire has called on AT&T to end its two-year legal battle over a new voice and data contract with the state of Mississippi.
C Spire claims the battle has already cost taxpayers an extra $21.6 million.
In December 2017, the Mississippi Department of Information Technology awarded the eight-year contract to C Spire to sever state agencies, schools, libraries and other entities.
AT&T appealed, arguing that C Spire’s offer did not meet the specifications set in the Request for Proposal issued by MDIT.
The dispute eventually reached the Mississippi Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled in favor of MDIT and C Spire on April 16.
Now, C Spire says AT&T has asked for a two-week continuance to file a motion for a rehearing of the case before the court.
