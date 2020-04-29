USM preparing to welcome students back to campus this fall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi is making plans now to bring students back to campus for fall classes. The regular semester is currently scheduled to begin on August 24, 2020, but plans could change as guidance from public health officials continues to evolve.
“The Southern Miss on-campus experience has proven to be a strong indicator of student success,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “The safety and well-being of our students and our entire University community are our top priority, and although our fall semester will look different, our commitment to preparing our students for the world that awaits them has not wavered.
“While many factors are still unknown, the fall semester will undoubtedly be another test of our demonstrated ability to meet any challenge with innovation and determination,” Bennett added. “I am proud of the way The University of Southern Mississippi has responded to this crisis through our support of critical community health and testing needs, and I have no doubt these efforts will only be further enhanced when our full faculty, staff, and student body return to our campuses this fall.”
Specific details are still being developed, and will include expanded health and safety protocols and flexible course formats. Public health guidelines will determine future plans for large gatherings, including athletic events. Changes to student life programming and housing policies will also be implemented in accordance with current health guidance.
All spring classes are currently being delivered remotely, and online or other remote delivery formats are also planned for summer courses.
“Our faculty completed extraordinary work this spring to move thousands of course sections online in a very short period of time, providing evidence of our position as a leader in online education,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven R. Moser. “I am exceedingly proud of their ongoing efforts to ensure fall course formats will be highly adaptable, should public health concerns necessitate significant modifications.”
Prospective students are encouraged to visit usm.edu/admissions for more information about academic programs, scholarships, and financial aid opportunities. Admitted students should register for a required Orientation session at usm.edu/orientation.
USM will soon implement plans for faculty and staff to begin returning to campuses in a phased approach, beginning in late May and continuing throughout June.
Institutional guidelines will be posted at usm.edu/covid-19 as they are finalized over the summer, and individual units will post additional details on their websites as applicable.
Spring semester commencement ceremonies for Southern Miss have tentatively been rescheduled for August. Read more here: https://www.wlox.com/2020/03/31/southern-miss-reschedules-commencement-dates/
