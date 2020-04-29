Two suspects sought for questioning in Jones County cases

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men wanted for questioning in separate investigations.
Donnie Darrin Jefcoat is a suspect in a grand larceny case in which tools and equipment were stolen from home on John Hill Road, according to JCSD.
The sheriff’s department said Andrew Jordan Vermilyea is a suspect in a credit card fraud case involving a former employer.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jefcoat or Vermilyea, you are asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
JCSD is asking anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Donnie Darrin Jefcoat or Andrew Jordan Vermilyea to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.