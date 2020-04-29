Two suspects sought for questioning in Jones County cases

Two suspects sought for questioning in Jones County cases
Donnie Darrin Jefcoat (left) and Andrew Jordan Vermilyea are wanted for questioning in separate investigations. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | April 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 5:31 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men wanted for questioning in separate investigations.

Donnie Darrin Jefcoat is a suspect in a grand larceny case in which tools and equipment were stolen from home on John Hill Road, according to JCSD.

The sheriff’s department said Andrew Jordan Vermilyea is a suspect in a credit card fraud case involving a former employer.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jefcoat or Vermilyea, you are asked to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

