Two house fires reported in Jones Co. this week

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer departments managed to put out house fires in Jones County on Monday and Tuesday.
According to Dana Bumgardner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council, a single-wide mobile home was fully engulfed in flames in the Rustin community Tuesday morning.
Bumgardner said the homeowner was sleeping in her bedroom when she woke up and had trouble breathing.
The homeowner escaped through a window after smoke and flames prevented her from leaving through the door.
The homeowner was able to rescue one of her pit bulls from the flames, but three other dogs did not make it out, Bumgardner said.
The Rustin Volunteer Fire Department was the first on the scene and was later assisted by the M&M, Sandersville, Powers and Wayne County’s Pleasant Grove volunteer fire departments.
Emserve Ambulance Service was on standby at the scene but no injuries were reported.
On Monday, the Calhoun, Soso and Ellisville fire departments responded to a house fire on Scoggins Drive.
A neighbor called 911, saying that the same address was the subject of a house fire in January 2019.
Because of quick work from firefighters, the fire was contained in the bedroom of the home.
Bumgardener said the fire is suspicious and will be investigated as arson by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
