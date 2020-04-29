Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning a line of t-storms moving though the Pine Belt and temperatures in the upper 60s. T-Storms will move though this morning with heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds. Rain chances will go down later this afternoon and the sun will come out towards the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s.