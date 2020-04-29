Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning a line of t-storms moving though the Pine Belt and temperatures in the upper 60s. T-Storms will move though this morning with heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds. Rain chances will go down later this afternoon and the sun will come out towards the end of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s.
Nice and sunny weather will return for Thursday and Friday as we begin a warming trend back into the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the low 90s with higher humidity and sunny skies. Next week is looking dry as well with highs in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.