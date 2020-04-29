NWS: EF-2 tornado moved through Jones Co. last week

This was another very wide tornado for South Mississippi. At its widest, the tornado stretched nearly 1.5 miles. The tornado developed northeast of Soso, just east of the Amy Community. The tornado briefly tracked over areas recently devastated by tornadoes on Easter. The National Weather Service noted that this made it difficult to identify new damage in some areas. The tornado scattered to numerous trees, snapped and uprooted others. At this time the tornado was causing EF-0 and EF-1 damage.