4 Meridian police officers indicted for theft, embezzlement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Meridian police officers were indicted on federal charges, United State Attorney Mike Hurst announced Wednesday.
- Captain James Arrington, 62, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement totaling over $22,000 in losses
- Sergeant Dareall Thompson, 41, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement totaling over $14,000 in losses
- Officer Tenesia Evans, 37, was indicted with one count of theft and embezzlement of over $13,000
- Former officer Erica Harmon, 51, was indicted with one count of theft and embezzlement of more than $5,000
The alleged crimes all occurred between January 2016 and December 2019. All four were arraigned and released on bond.
Each faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
