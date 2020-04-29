MEMA: Renters affected by April 12 tornadoes should apply for FEMA assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Survivors of the April 12 tornadoes who are renters in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties should now apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA disaster grants for homeowners and renters could help pay for basic repairs and provide temporary rental assistance for disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources.
FEMA grants for housing and other needs are not counted as income and do not affect other benefits or eligibility for programs such as Social Security, Medicaid, welfare assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or aid to families with dependent children.
Grant money does not have to be repaid as long as it is spent on disaster recovery.
FEMA assistance for renters is not affected by income level as FEMA will determine if the amount of damage qualifies for assistance.
Applicants can register for assistance by clicking here or calling FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585. Telephone registration is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
The following will be needed when applicants apply for assistance:
- Social Security Number
- Daytime telephone number
- Current mailing address
- Address and zip code of the damaged property
- Proof of occupancy, such as a utility bill
- Private insurance information, if available
