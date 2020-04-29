Library of Hattiesburg reopening in May

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Library of Hattiesburg will reopen May 4 with limited service.
Sean Farrell, director of the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County, said everyone over the age of 2, staff and public, will be required to wear face masks while inside the library.
The library will also be operating on limited hour and restrict the number of people in the building at one time, only allowing 50 people in at once.
“I think that our library is a vital part of our community,” said Farrell. “We have carefully monitored the situation and believe that we can offer public access while still being mindful of public health by following important safeguards.”
The hours of operation will be:
- Monday: 10 a.m. - Noon: Open to vulnerable population; Noon – 5 p.m.: Open to general public
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open to general public
- Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Open to general public
- Thursday: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- Open to general public
- Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open to general public
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Open to general public
Service will only be offered at the Hattiesburg library.
Face masks will be made available to the public on a reimbursement basis (current reimbursement cost $1.00) while supplies last.
Curbside service will stay the same with hours matching the operating hours of the library, along with digital services continuing, as well.
