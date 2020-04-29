Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at jewelry store

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened in the early hours of Monday at Kip’s Jewelry & Gifts.
According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, deputies arrived to find a broken window and several counters smashed in the store. The amount of merchandise stolen is unknown. Sheriff Berlin hopes that the evidence left behind will help solve the investigation.
“We did collect some DNA from the scene of some blood, but unless a person has ever been arrested before, their DNA has ever been in the system, it’s kind of hard to get a match on that,” Berlin said. “We’re hoping that will give us a lead, but right now we’re just taking any information we can and following it.”
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
