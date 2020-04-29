Inmates making thousands of masks a day to help decrease spread of COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Producing masks and gowns are what some of Mississippi’s inmates are up to now.
Working with Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation (MPIC), they are also joining in the efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
MPIC’s mission is to provide work experience to incarcerated individuals, which is meant to help inmates before and after their release. In this new project, MPIC has partnered with Blue Delta Jeans Co. to make masks and is working with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to make gowns, according to MDOC.
The CEO of MPIC, Bradley Lum, said that they are producing around 13,500 masks a day at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution garment factory in Leaksville, and at Parchman, they are making around 6,000 gowns a day.
"Frankly, the need is only growing, so we’re committed to doing that as long as we have to. We’re fortunate that we are able to retool our facilities and get that moving in the right direction,” Lum said.
Interim MDOC Commissioner Tommy Taylor is one person who suggested this idea to Lum. And so far, Taylor thinks this project has a great payoff for those receiving the materials but also those who are making them.
“Not only are these inmates contributing to their own protection and that of other inmates—as we are purchasing some of the masks for our inmate population—they are contributing to the protection of Mississippians across our state,” Taylor said. “Thanks to this partnership, we are able to provide inmates an opportunity to gain skills they can carry with them throughout life while helping in the fight against COVID-19 to care for all in Mississippi.”
Blue Delta Jeans’ CEO, Josh West, is glad to see his company do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
“In times like these, public-private partnerships are critical to meet the needs of the people working on the front lines to help keep us safe,” West said.
Lum is also thankful for the partnership and the outcome this project could have on the community.
“Given the front end work that Josh and his team had already completed, we felt it was a perfect fit to join in their efforts. Our goal is always to partner with Mississippi small businesses in a support role, and this gives us another opportunity to do that,” Lum said.
