FEMA aid application sites set up across tornado-damaged areas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The roads in Soso are still lined with trees, parts of homes and discarded furniture.
It’s a symbol of just how long the clean up for the April 12 tornadoes will take.
The federal government has declared Jefferson Davis, Covington and Jones counties disaster zones, while Jasper County is still waiting to be approved.
MEMA is already set up in the area assisting storm victims applying for federal aid.
“Those who don’t have internet or access to internet or a smart phone or anything like that we are helping them sign up for FEMA,” said Brandon Hartford, with the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
A webpage specifically for Mississippians and Easter Sunday’s storms is set up.
“There’s really not a whole lot of difference for them to do it online by themselves, but if they do not have the means to do it by themselves, that’s what we’re here for,” said Hartford
So far, close to 200 people have been approved.
MEMA assistance isn’t the only thing these locations provide.
“Insurance department coverage, tornado recovery tips when hiring debris removal," said Hartford. "There’s also a checklist for screening contractors. Making sure they’re licensed. Making sure they’re licensed within our state and the communities,” added Hartford.
FEMA assistance sites are set up at the following locations:
Covington County
- Seminary United Methodist Church: 208 Pine Street Seminary, MS 39479 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday)
Jefferson Davis County
- LL Roberts United Methodist Church: 247 General Robert E Blount Drive Bassfield, MS 39421 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday)
Jones County
- Gitano United Methodist Church: #4 Spillway Road Soso, MS 39480 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday)
- Antioch United Methodist Church: 845 Lower Myrick Road Laurel, MS 39443 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday)
