2 charged after recent Forrest County drug arrests

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects are facing charges after recent drug arrests in Forrest County.
The first arrest happened last Friday when marijuana and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop.
FCSO spokesman Scott Lees said Henry Archie Guy, 39, refused to cooperate with deputies and began kicking a window in a violent episode after he was detained.
The deputy transported Guy to the Forrest County Correctional Facility after regaining control of the situation.
Guy was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana) and malicious mischief.
The second arrest happened on Tuesday night after deputies noticed a vehicle driving carelessly near the intersection of U.S. Highway 49 and Interstate 59.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and began questioning the driver, identified as 50-year-old Debra Ann Brown, of Ellisville.
During the stop, deputies found 58 grams of marijuana, 20 oxycodone pills and 25 Xanax bars in Brown’s vehicle, Lees said.
Brown was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, oxycodone and Xanax) and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.