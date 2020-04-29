Best-selling Miss. author awards full scholarship to graduating senior

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Imani Skipwith is a woman of words, a senior at the Mississippi School of Arts who aspires to be a writer.
But Skipwith nearly was speechless after learning of the honor bestowed upon her by one of Mississippi’s best-selling authors.
Skipwith received the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship, which will pay for her tuition, room and board for four years in the creative writing program at Belhaven College.
“All I could do after the call was drop to my knees, cry and thank God,” Skipwith said.
Thomas, who hit the New York Times young-adults reading list with her first book, “The Hate U Give,” was born and raised in Jackson and continues to call the city home.
She and Belhaven officials surprised Skipwith with the news earlier this month during a Zoom call.
“Imani is truly gifted from God,” Thomas said. “That was clear the moment I first read her entry.”
Skipwith is the first student to win the scholarship, which is awarded to one incoming freshman each year.
