Arson investigation underway in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A house fire in the Pendorf community has now been ruled as arson.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies responded to the fire on Monday. The home on Scoggins Drive is said to have sustained heavy damage.
“There was no power at the residence at the time, so that’s one of the things that lead you to arson,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office is now looking for information from the public to help with the arson investigation.
“The fire Marshal’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects that are involved in this,” Berlin said. “We don’t really have any information at this time on in, but if anyone has seen anything, please contact the sheriff’s department.”
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.