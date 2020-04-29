Alternate graduation plan point of contention in Lamar County

“In the last month, we have heard from a number of parents asking that we make a decision about graduation. Other than for a decision to be made, they wanted 2 things: for the graduate to have their name called and walk across the stage. Using those requests and attempting to comply with all laws and guidelines related to gatherings, we developed our plan. No one is “happy” with it, but it is the best that we can do given our current situation. We are very proud of all of our students, especially our seniors. We wish our nearly 760 graduates the very best going forward.” - Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith.