Alternate graduation plan point of contention in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus changed academics from onsite learning in schools and on campuses to social distance learning.
Now, add graduation to the list of changes thanks to COVID-19. A Lamar County School District parent reached out to WDAM telling us some parents are upset with the way the district decided to perform its graduations.
It turns out some parents are fine with what the Lamar County School Board of Education has chosen, and some parents are demanding a more traditional graduation ceremony.
According to a letter released to Lamar County seniors and their families on April 22, Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith announced the Lamar County School Board of Education approved an alternate graduation plan for its four high schools taking place the week of May 18.
The letter details that graduates will arrive at their respective schools with four guests on set dates, set times in a segmented graduation ceremony. It goes on to explain that forehead temperature scans will take place at the entrance, and if guests arrive after the graduates enters the building, they will not be allowed inside. The letter also said students will graduate, hear their name called and walk across the stage and have a recording of it all.
Nema Hinchey, a Sumrall High School parent, thinks this plan is perfectly fine and safe.
“I feel that the district has come up with a reasonable and creative solution to this problem," Hinchey said. :I know it’s not what they dreamed of and it’s not what we as parents dreamed of for them, but I think we have to do what we can in this situation.”
Another Sumrall High School parent, Stacy Temple, said she and other parents want the seniors to have more.
“The best option is to postpone at this point," Temple said. “I realized that there was probably a lot of pressure to make a decision. I just think that perhaps the decision was made in haste. I feel like if they would just give it a little bit longer and perhaps have a more traditional graduation in June or July that is the proper way to honor these graduates.”
A Sumrall High School Class of 2020 Facebook page has posts saying more of the same, other parents are demanding the graduation be postponed so students can have a traditional graduation.
There is a “Save class of 2020 Traditional Graduation” petition with more than 500 signatures. According to the page, Sumrall High School’s student body president pinned a letter addressing questions and concerns about the “alternate graduation” to the Lamar County superintendent.
But there’s a divide among students. Sumrall High School senior Sully Clark explained his take.
“We would love to get as close to as normal of a traditional graduation as we could where we could all be together," Clark said. “If we had to do it on the football field where we could spread out, parents could spread out.”
Purvis High School senior Olivia Still had a different opinion.
“My friends from Seattle have zero chance at a graduation, at all," Still said. “So, I feel like the fact that we are given this opportunity says a lot about the administration. They care.”
But it’s not just Lamar County making changes to this rite of passage. WDAM reached out to all eight counties in our viewing area, and several districts responded.
Petal, Perry County and Forrest County school districts said they have not made a final decision on high school graduation. Hattiesburg said it’s tentatively planning for a graduation outdoors and live streaming the event.
The Jones County Schools superintendent said they will have graduations at three high school campuses in the Performing Arts Centers and each graduate will have two guests, plus live streaming. Laurel said it will film and produce a virtual graduation ceremony for families to watch, where each graduate will have an individual graduation ceremony “Between the Bricks” on May 19.
And the Wayne County superintendent said they are postponing to give students a traditional graduation.
Smith offered this statement:
“In the last month, we have heard from a number of parents asking that we make a decision about graduation. Other than for a decision to be made, they wanted 2 things: for the graduate to have their name called and walk across the stage. Using those requests and attempting to comply with all laws and guidelines related to gatherings, we developed our plan. No one is “happy” with it, but it is the best that we can do given our current situation. We are very proud of all of our students, especially our seniors. We wish our nearly 760 graduates the very best going forward.” - Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith.
The Lamar County School Board of Education offered this comment in part:
“The health and safety of our students and employees is always a consideration for the school board and no one can foretell what the social distancing guidelines will look like in the next month or more. Changing the date to June or July would create conflicts for individuals committed to other things during the summer.”
