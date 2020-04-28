WATCH: Gov. Reeves talks latest on COVID-19 response

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will discuss the latest on the state’s COVID-19 response.
This week, businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions under the new safer-at-home order.
State leaders are warning Mississippians to not get complacent as the fight against COVID-19 continues. They say even as restrictions are relaxed, social distancing needs to continue and Mississippians should be wearing masks when out in public.
