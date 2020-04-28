USM professor, students making masks for Pearl River County officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi professor and costume shop supervisor for the USM theater program has teamed up with two graduate students to make protective masks for officers with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
Instructor Kelly James-Penot and students Mackenzie Dunn and Erin Jester have made about 100 of the 100% cotton masks, which are brown on one side and cream-colored on the other.
They began donating the masks to the sheriff’s department a few weeks ago.
Both officers in the field and jail staff are wearing them.
James-Penot is making masks at her home in Pearl River County, while her students are making theirs from their homes out of state.
Officers picked up a box with about a half dozen new masks from James-Penot Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.