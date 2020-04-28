UPDATE: Harrison Co. fire is under control, allowing Canal Rd. to open back up

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fire in Harrison County reignited again Monday, causing heavy smoke and reducing visibility for drivers on I-10. The blaze reached its peak earlier in the day and is now under control by fire officials.
The flames and smoke put structures in danger and prompted people to evacuate at the Flying J Travel Center and Legacy Inn & Suites off Canal Road, which closed south of I-10 at Faith Baptist Church, all the way down to 28th Street.
Several fire units such as the Long Beach Fire Department, Harrison County Fire Department, Gulfport Fire Department as well as the Mississippi Forestry Commission and several police departments were on scene working to keep citizens safe and lower the flames.
According to fire officials, the wind is the biggest problem in trying to contain the fire.
Fire crews worked overnight Sunday to gain control of the large woods fire, which happened in about a mile south of mile marker 30, west of Canal Road.
Some hot spots began flaring up around 7 a.m. Monday on 28th street near Gulf Coast Church, but firefighters worked quickly to contain it before it spread.
The heavy smoke and flames caused parts of 28th Road to be closed and some homes evacuated Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the fire, which officials say is one for the record books.
“The intensity was extreme and if we had a structure in front of that, we would have not have been able to save that structure,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. “It was a wall, it was above the pine trees, not talking about little trees, that fire was above the trees and it was pushing stronger than I’ve seen in a long time anything.”
Sullivan said this fire started a few days ago and they were able to put it out; however, it started back up Sunday morning. With the wind picking up and people burning things, it breathed new life into the flames, making plumes of smoke visible for miles.
“With the high winds and people being able to burn... it’s going to be an issue,” Sullivan said.
No injuries have been reported, but Sullivan did say that some structures were threatened. By Sunday afternoon, officials were visiting houses in the area, going door-to-door to ask residents to evacuate.
Other fire departments in the area remain on standby to assist if needed.
