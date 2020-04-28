Teacher appreciation grows as parents struggle with home schooling

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week.
With parents teaching their children at home, some may have a greater appreciation for educators.
One working mom, who while always grateful for teachers, better understands how tough it must be every day in the classroom.
"It's been a challenge, not gonna lie," said Madison working mom Jaime Anderson.
Tuesday the 41 year old held classes outside for the first time in her role as teacher to a first, second and fourth grader.
They attend Mannsdale Upper Elementary in Madison.
The retirement planner works from home and is now seeing life through the eyes of an educator.
“Trying to teach three different grades, some of them really like school and some of them don’t like school as much,” said Anderson. “So it’s been a challenge but I know that the teachers have really been working hard. We’re grateful for all that they’ve done”.
She has emailed teachers and administrators thanking them for their hard work, sentiments felt by many parents stepping into the shoes of a teacher.
"Their kind words mean so much," said teacher Claire Winchester.
She is a fourth grade teacher at Mannsdale who has received some of those thank you's from parents. The mother of two continues to work daily with her students.
“It’s been neat that they get to see a glimpse inside the classroom and what we’re doing you know with distance learning there’s only so much we can do. So they’re only seeing a small snapshot of what we do,” said Winchester.
Now that the school year has progressed, Winchester said parents and kids are getting into the swing of online learning, but she misses her students.
“It means a lot that they see there’s a lot that falls under the umbrella of being a teacher. So even though they’re only seeing a small part,” added the 33 year old educator.
“I just kinda wanted to really let them know how much we appreciate that, them kind of going above and beyond,” added Anderson.
