2 Pine Belt men arrested by Metro Narcotics

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt men were arrested last week on charges that included methamphetamine possession as part of a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics investigation.
Terry Graham, 37, of Hattiesburg was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Kelly Rose Lane in Petal. Five grams of the drug were seized.
Graham was on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
On Friday, Zachary McGregor, 33, of Peal was arrested on multiple charges on Oaklawn Drive in Petal, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a forearm, possession of a forearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
Graham also was on probation with MDOC at the time of his arrest. Agents seized nine grams of methamphetamine, scales, two guns and about $1,700 in cash.
MDOC assisted Metro Narcotics with both investigations.
