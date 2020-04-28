Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will cloud up this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the upper 60s.
A squall line of T-Storms will move though the area on Wednesday Morning. There is the possibility of a few storms being strong with the main threats being gusty winds and heavy rain. Most of the instability will stay well west of us this time, meaning the tornado threat will be very low but, not zero. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Nice and sunny weather will return for Thursday and Friday as we begin a warming trend back into the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the low 90s with higher humidity and sunny skies.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.