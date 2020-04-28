Metro Narcotics arrest two men in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Metro Narcotics and Mississippi Department of Correction seized 14 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and cash over two separate arrests last week.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics agents arrested Terry Graham, 37, of Hattiesburg, for possession of methamphetamine in Petal on Thursday. Five grams were seized during the arrest.
On Friday, Zachary McGregor, 33, of Petal, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
Metro and MDOC seized nine grams of meth, scales, marijuana, two firearms and approximately $1,700 cash during the arrest.
Both Graham and McGregor were on probation prior to the arrests.
If you have information regarding any crimes, please contact Dispatch at 601-544-7800 or you can submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
