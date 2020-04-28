Man charged with assaulting Jones Co. deputy during traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man has been charged with aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a weapon after a violent confrontation with a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy on Monday.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, it began when Deputy Chase Smith made a traffic stop on Old School House Road near the intersection of New Hope Road. Smith stopped a vehicle that was pulling another vehicle with a chain.
The driver of the car being pulled, Raleigh Maxey, got out of the vehicle and did not comply with the deputy, according to JCSD. Maxey had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
The sheriff’s department said Smith used a TASER on Maxey while trying to make an arrest, but Maxey became even more combative and a “violent fight” ensued.
Smith radioed Jones County Emergency Operations Center dispatchers for help and the Ellisville Police Department and JCSD responded to the scene.
Prior to his backup’s arrival, Smith subdued Maxey and held him at gunpoint until other officers arrived. Two suspects in the other vehicle fled before backup arrived, but they were later taken into custody.
According to JCSD, Smith did not receive any serious injuries.
Maxey is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on the aggravated assault charge and a bench warrant.
