Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

Louisiana: Stay-at-home until May 15, then some reopening
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is extending Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15. The governor made his announcement Monday, saying some regions of the state haven’t shown enough progress in fighting the coronavirus outbreak to lessen widespread restrictions on businesses and public gatherings. But the Democratic governor says he's hopeful his constraints will begin to loosen on May 16 if virus cases continue their downward trajectory. At that point, churches and more retailers will be allowed to open statewide, including hair and nail salons and some restaurant dine-in services. They'll all be limited to only 25% of their legal occupancy rates, however.
Police: Man ambushed police; stood over body, kept shooting
Police documents say a man ambushed officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer's body while continuing to shoot him. Police tell The Associated Press that a second officer remains in critical condition Monday, though alert and talking. On Monday, police released two statements filed Sunday for the arrest of 36-year-old Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr., who was taken into custody after a standoff. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
Barges hit Mississippi bridge, some drift into 2nd bridge
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — An official says barges hit a 90-year-old railroad bridge over the Mississippi River, and some then drifted back into a newer bridge under which the towboat had just passed. The Vicksburg Post reports that the old U.S. 80 railroad bridge was closed after the accident on Monday. It also reports that the Interstate 20 bridge and the parallel historic bridge each was hit once earlier this month.
Riots, escapes and pepper spray: Virus hits juvenile centers
Fear and frustration are raging as fast as the coronavirus in some juvenile detention centers, with riots and escapes reported in facilities in hard hit New York and Louisiana. Parents and youth advocates say some kids are being kept in isolation up to 23 hours a day. Family visits have been cut off, programs have been halted and school has sometimes been reduced to educational packets. As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, some facilities are also shuttling youths back and forth between centers, adding to tensions. Experts and child advocates say any youth who can be safely returned home should be released.
In New Orleans, friends respond as virus claims a Zulu king
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If Larry Arthur Hammond had died in a normal time, he would have had a funeral befitting a Zulu king. The New Orleans man, who died of COVID-19 in March at the age of 70, was Mardi Gras royalty, and would have had more than a thousand people marching behind his casket in second-line parades. That's impossible now as the coronavirus pandemic forces social distancing. But just as New Orleans jazz is all about improvisation, his friends improvised. They organized a parade of cars and trucks by the family home. His widow Lillian Hammond says it helped make up for having a small funeral.
Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft has been charged in a Georgia slaying. Henry County Jail records show 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault. Hightower is a junior guard who led the Green Wave in scoring last season. Tulane officials say Hightower has been dismissed from the basketball program. Henry County police said in a Facebook post that he was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge. Police identified the man killed as Devante Anthony Long.
Man charged in drive-by shooting at 'Duck Dynasty' estate
WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Deputies in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes at Robertson's estate was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was injured. Robertson told The News-Star the family was “shook up” after a bullet went through the bedroom window of a home his son shares with his wife and infant child. It was not immediately clear if King had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. “Duck Dynasty” ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017.
Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two were shot Sunday while investigating reports of gunfire. The chief said a suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff at a house in which shots were fired at a SWAT team and SWAT members returned fire. No one was reported hurt during the standoff. Paul identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face.