HPD: Convicted felon wanted after accidentally shooting friend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for a convicted felon who reportedly shot his friend accidentally Tuesday morning in a supermarket parking lot.
The man police are looking for was identified as Mack Hobson, of Perry County. Hobson is wanted for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:30 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot off U.S. Highway 98.
Moore said officers found a man had been shot in the leg, and that person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Moore said the man is expected to recover.
After further investigation, police determined the shooting was accidental.
Moore said Hobson will not be charged for the accidental shooting.
If you have any information on Hobson’s whereabouts, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
