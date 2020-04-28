Hattiesburg moving forward after statewide executive order

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the state of Mississippi moves forward during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tate Reeves set new guidelines for the state in his Safer-at-Home executive order.
The new order by the governor allows health care facilities to do elective medical and dental procedures and opens nonessential retail.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker explains how the Hub City is going to move forward in the order.
“Now what his executive order also did was allow cities to continue instituting more restrictive measures, which Hattiesburg is opting for," Barker said. “We are opting to go more restrictive based on my executive order in March. This will allow nonessential retail to do curbside, delivery and we will do in-store capacity by appointment only.”
One Hub City retailer opening back up is United Apparel Liquidators.
“When I drove into the parking lot, waiting to go into the store was overwhelmingly delightful, because we have been closed since March 17," said Maggie Robinson, president of UAL. “We haven’t been able to open to the public, and we’ve just been selling behind the scenes, Instagram and our shopual.com website.”
Though restrictions on businesses are easing, leaders of Hattiesburg and the Magnolia State are not quite ready to fully reopen.
“If you look at the stipulations and guidelines issued by President Trump and by his team guiding the coronavirus response, there are certain guidelines that communities and regions and states must meet to go on to a phase one recovery," Barker said. “And the truth is, the Hattiesburg metro area is not there yet.”
