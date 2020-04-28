Hattiesburg city leaders discuss layoffs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hasn’t been immune to the economic implications of COVID-19, which is why Mayor Toby Barker announced layoffs are coming.
The city saw a $300,000 drop in sales tax revenue during March and expects the deficit to increase during April, since most of the month was spent under Gov. Tate Reeves shelter-in-place order.
“We don’t want this to linger, we want to go ahead and make the decision," Barker said.
"By acting now w can possibly prevent a second and third round of this later on we can also by acting now also recoup some savings in this fiscal year,” Mayor Barker added.
The exact number of employees that will be let go is unkown at this time, but the criteria for who will be laid off first has been established:
- Criticality of the position to the provision of city services
- Employee attendance and discipline history
- Experience, professional training, length of service and work assignment
- Skills and licensure in the area where the city has requirement
- Positions with shared similar duties within an area
City directors were asked to provide recommendations for department reductions, with notifications to employees coming over the next five to seven days.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado doesn’t agree with the decision made to lay off employees. Delgado has other ideas for how to lower the payroll.
“There are other ways to do it, we could have an across the board pay cut, we could flat line the upper level positions," Delgado said.
"It’s going to be tough. All of us, including the council, should be willing to take a pay cut,” Delgado added.
Barker said some employees are exempt from being cut, such as sworn in police officers, fire personnel and dispatch. Basically, anything the city deems essential to operations.
Delgado would rather everyone in the city’s government take a small hit than a smaller number taking all the burden.
"If you’re talking about sacrifices that need to be made, everybody needs to feel the pain in our city government,” Delgado said.
Barker said this has been one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make during his time as mayor.
