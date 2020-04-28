City of Petal sees increase in sales tax revenue for March

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The financial impact of COVID-19 on budgets can be felt on cities across the country.
Here in the Pine Belt, a bit of good news for the City of Petal came from the State Department of Revenue showing the city’s sales tax revenue is up by $20,000 over March of last year.
However, Mayor Hal Marx says April’s numbers will likely be lower than that of last year’s numbers.
Marx added that Petal’s revenue stream is a lot different than that of neighboring Hattiesburg.
“I don’t anticipate we’re going to see the kind of drop-off that Hattiesburg has seen," Marx said. "I think our economies are different in terms of types of businesses we have. USM has a bigger impact on Hattiesburg than us, and I know the students have not been there spending money like they normally do. So I’m hopeful our sales tax will not see a significant drop out of all this.”
While Marx is upbeat about the financial stability of the city during this coronavirus crisis, he says there could be up to four people who may be furloughed for a brief period of time.
