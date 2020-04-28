Barker, Hattiesburg working through coronavirus condtions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First as a state representative, now as the mayor of Hattiesburg, Toby Barker has been faced with tough decisions in the past.
Budget cuts. What gets funded, what doesn’t. Hirings. Firings.
But dealing with the ramifications of a once-in-a-century pandemic, one that has pitted the public health versus its economic well-being, has been something else entirely.
“There’s no playbook for this thing,” Barker said in a recent interview.
“This thing” is the coronavirus, COVID-10, which has swarmed across the planet, a dark cloud one can see coming but only can brace for as well as possible.
According to the Center for Disease control, through Thursday, the virus had infected at least 1 million in the United States, more than 3 million across the globe. It kills, with COVID-19-related deaths topping 65,500 in the United States and more than 208,000 claiming world-wide.
Since the first verification of its early-March arrival in the state, Mississippi since has topped 6,000 confirmed cases, with 229 deaths attributed to it.
Worst, no one can say with certainty when this all ends. No cure has been discovered, no magic serum developed to place COVID-19 on the shelf with former fellow mass killers like yellow fever, typhoid, even measles.
To be sure, many contracting the virus do recover. More than 113,000 have done so in the United States, more than 868,000 worldwide.
But no one can say when it will be “safe” again, when people can gather without fear of transmitting potential illness or death to one another.
So, in most places, schools and universities remain shut down, taking their extra-curricular activities like sporting events with them.
In many places, including Hattiesburg, businesses deemed non-essential have been reduced to delivery/curb-side service, while many more simply have closed.
Nationally, the numbers of people out of work, percentage-wise and overall, are pushing figures last seen during World War II or the Great Depression.
“I think the road forward is very tough because, the truth is, we’re not going to be out of this situation until there’s a vaccine or a treatment,” Barker said. “This is a long-term thing that people are going to be hearing about and dealing with.
“Now, how we navigate that and protect those most vulnerable and prevent an overrun of our health-care system while allowing our businesses the space to operate creatively, that’s a very gray area. It will be a give-and-take, and a balance and I’m sure we will be wrong at times.”
Barker said he indeed is aware of the economic impact that measures to curb COVID-19 have had.
Not only are household bottom lines being crimped and crumpled, but even entities such as cities are feeling the budget strain.
Take Hattiesburg. After freezing open positions and restricting out-of-town travel in March, Barker announced Monday that the city will have to lay off employees because of an impending downturn in sales tax diversions.
How long that revenue depression could last is unknown, but it’s expected to through the end of the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year in September and quite possibly the rest of the 2020 calendar year.
“If this was a one-time shortfall, I think we could deal with that,” Barker said. “But I think we’re going to see sales tax numbers fall far behind projection for the rest of the fiscal year and even into the next fiscal year.”
Yet, despite the unknown and potential risk, some gave been calling for a “reopening” of business, of careers, of lives.
In some areas, some states have started to do just that, easing restrictions to end the isolation and the idleness.
Again, Barker said he understands the urge.
“We all want this to be over with,” Barker said. “We all want the city to move forward. At the same time, we all need to put names and faces on the people who are vulnerable in our own lives: our parents, our grandparents, our friends who have compromised immune systems or are under treatment for cancer.”
The city intends to keep its current guidelines in place, at least through the end of April 30. That means stringent guidelines for non-essential businesses. That means social distancing and social isolation. That means masks.
“I think if we look at history and the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, we can learn some real-life lessons about what can happen,” Barker said. “If you open up too quickly, a second wave can come, quickly, and you can be in for a very rocky, up-and-down time until the time you do have some treatment or some vaccines.
“At the same time, pandemic fatigue is real, and we know it’s out there, but we're going to make decisions going forward based on our local data _ infection rates and hospitalizations and admissions.
“We’ve been in conversation with our medical community, small businesses and other leaders and we will try to navigate what will be a very challenging next 12 to 18 months. We will try to do what’s best moving our city forward while protecting those most vulnerable.”
And that will be done, as past decisions have, in consultation with leaders throughout the Hattiesburg community.
“It’s not just me," Barker said. "We are blessed to have so many talented people in this community who are whole lot smarter than I am, thankfully, and even before the first case hit, we were meeting with them and getting really wise and sound counsel on how to navigate this.
“We see what the worst-case scenarios are in New York and California and parts of New England, and we want to avoid that. We try to see the landscape for what it is, what it could be and dialogue with our medical community, we talk with our small businesses, and then we make the decisions that we believe are in the best interest of Hattiesburg.”
