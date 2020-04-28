ADP shares COVID-19 business impact and outlook

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus has taken a toll on businesses everywhere.
“It’s always a domino effect in the economy,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership for Greater Hattiesburg. “The health concern, the health crisis, turned into and economic crisis. The unemployment rate will surely rise. Folks are being impacted in the private, public and nonprofit sectors.”
Newell says the agency is working to help businesses in the area as much as possible.
“We really are trying to be there for area businesses, answer their questions and get them the appropriate resources,” Newell said.
Newell is hopeful Gov. Tate Reeves’ Safer-at-Home order will be a stepping stone in getting things back to normal post-COVID-19.
“The companies need assistance now,” Newell said. “They need guidance to help them navigate the crisis. The key is getting these businesses the resources they need to navigate the crisis and then get ready to reopen and reestablish themselves.”
Newell says a big focus right now is helping the region prosper.
“There are brighter days that lie ahead,” Newell said. “We are going to pull together. We are very resilient here in the Pine Belt. We are going to work hard for each other and be there for each other. We’ll try to help lift each other up so that we can get folks back to work. That’s ultimately what we need to be able to do in a safe way.”
The ADP covers the greater Hattiesburg Metro Area as well as Forrest, Lamar and Perry Counties.
