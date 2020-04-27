Reward offered for info on burglaries of Wayne Co. fire departments

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A reward is being offered for information on burglaries at several Wayne County fire departments.
Several volunteer fire departments in Wayne County were burglarized recently, including those in the Clara, Beat 4, Matherville, Denham and Yellow Creek Communities.
Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says the thieves stole items used for fighting fires, rendering aid in accidents and other live saving emergencies.
Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward to any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-3801 or Crime Stoppers at 601-735-5323.
