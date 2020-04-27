USPS takes precautions against COVID-19

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has changed many daily routines for several essential businesses and organizations, one being the United States Postal Service.
“There’s been a big increase of deliveries because of people ordering online,” said USPS spokesman David Walton. “People can’t get something from the store, so they are going to the online retailers and they are getting things that way. But yes, there’s been a tremendous increase in our deliveries.”
Walton said they are taking extra precautions to ensure their workers and recipients are kept safe from COVID-19.
Postal workers are practicing social distancing and using personal protective gear. Protective barriers have also been put up inside post offices.
“Either plexi glass or maybe a see-through curtain,” Walton said. “That is a precaution for COVID-19. Customers will also see markings on the floor, to remind them of social distancing to stand 6 feet apart.”
Walton said several people have been concerned about the virus traveling on packages, but he explains that’s not necessarily the case.
“The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and even the surgeon general have all indicated that there is no evidence, current evidence, that says COVID-19 can be spread through the mail,” Walton said.
The postal service has a workforce of around 600,000 workers.
