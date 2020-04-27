Subway teams up with Feeding America to provide 15M meals

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks across the country are seeing an increase in food assistance.
To help with this, Subway has teamed up with Feeding America to help provide 15 million meals to people in need. For every footlong purchased through April 30, Subway will donate a meal to the organization.
“Feeding America is projecting a need for about $1.4 billion for the next six months, so there is a need,” said local Subway franchise owner, Pete Walley.
Walley says this is a great time to give back and also support your local businesses.
“I know Subway is a big corporation, but actually it’s small business people that own and run these restaurants,” Walley said. “You’ve got some of these people that live in your community that are running these stores, that sponsor your local teams, involved with the community. We are part of the Pine Belt.”
To help support, you can visit your local Subway for takeout, order online or purchase a through a third-party app.
To donate directly to Feeding America, you can visit www.feedingamerica.org/subway.
