Southern Miss hosting free online transfer application event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi junior-college students looking to enroll at USM for summer or fall semesters can take advantage of a free, one-day on-line application.
Students meeting enrollment eligibility will receive an e-mail Wednesday, linking to the application. Deadline for submission is midnight.
The on-line option, offered in compliance with COVID-19 social-distance guidelines, is not open to incoming freshmen or those previously enrolled at Southern Miss.
For more information, contact USM’s Office of Admissions at (601)-266-5000 or admissions@usm.edu.
