Patrick’s Monday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.
T-Storms will return on Wednesday. There is the possibility of a few of them being strong. The main threats would be gusty winds. Right now, there are a lot of questions about how much energy will be available for these storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Nice and sunny weather will return for Thursday and Friday as we begin a warming trend back into the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be quite warm as highs soar back into the upper 80s with higher humidity and sunny skies.
