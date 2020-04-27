MEMA, FEMA providing individual assistance to tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have begun the registration process for loans pertaining to the April 12 tornadoes.
To get assistance people can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
For people wanting to register in person, MEMA has set up a location at Antioch Church in Jones County.
Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said another location will be opening closer to the damaged area on Wednesday.
Sheffield also wants people to be aware that even as an individual or household, you must complete the application to the SBA loan FEMA will send you.
“SBA has a disaster division for a disaster assistance program,” said Sheffield.
Sheffield added that if you’re denied for the SBA loan, there are other avenues that can help you through FEMA’s programs that can be explored.
