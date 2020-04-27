MDOC distributes masks, gloves and soap to inmates and correctional staff during COVID-19 crisis

“Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of all within our system. Thanks to measures put in place at the very onset of the pandemic, such as suspending visitations and transfers, we have been fortunate that our numbers have not increased,” said Interim Commissioner Tommy Taylor. “By increasing the availability of masks and gloves, along with our ramped up sanitation procedures and other healthcare strategies, we are working to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on inmates and staff and protect their health. We are doing all we can to prevent further transmission during this unprecedented time.”