JC’s Allen headed to West Alabama

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College men’s basketball standout SharDarrion Allen is headed to the next level.
Allen, a 6-foot-3 guard, recently signed with the University of West Alabama.
Allen, who prepped at Raymond High School, was one of the premier players in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges this past season, putting up 15 ‘double-doubles.’
He was the only MACJC player to average a ‘double-double’ posting 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
He also averaged 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game and shot 59 percent from the field. He was named All-Region 23 and First-Team All-MACJC.
Allen enjoyed numerous standout games for Jones, including a 19-point, 18-rebound effort in the Bobcats’ 79-69 victory over Northwest Mississippi in the Region 23 semifinals.
Allen helped the Bobcats to a 20-7 record and a berth in the Region 23 championship game in 2019-20.
West Alabama, a member of the Gulf South Conference, was 22-8 this past season.
