JC women’s basketball sends 8 to D-I schools

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Eight Jones College women’s basketball players from the 2019-20 team will continue their careers at the Division I level.
That’s the most players off one team that JC has seen sign scholarships.
Five Lady Bobcats accepted scholarships during the recent spring signing period, including:
- Bryanna Langford and Kacey Bradford signing with Southeastern Louisiana University
- Daja Woodard heading to the University of Minnesota
- Jatyjia Jones signing with the University of Memphis
- Chyna Allen inking with Nicholls State
During the fall signing period, Keyara Jones signed with the University of Alabama, Destiny Haymer inked with the University of Cincinnati and LaMiracle Sims signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
This past season, Coach Missy Bilderback’s team finished 24-4 and captured its fourth straight Region 23 championship.
The Bobcats qualified for its fourth consecutive Nation Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I National Tournament, but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Langford, a 5-foot-11 guard from Baton Rouge, La., averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in her only season at Jones. She had transferred to Ellisville from New Mexico Junior College. At Zachary High School in Louisiana, Langford was District MVP and All-Metro.
Bradford, a 6-2 forward from Jackson Murrah High School, averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 10 points on Feb. 20 against Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She averaged 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds as a high school senior, leading the Lady Mustangs to a 28-3 record and the runner-up slot in the Class 5A state tournament.
Woodard, a 6-3 forward from Mobile, Ala.. was named an All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ first-team selection. She averaged 9.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and posted eight ‘double-doubles’ this season, including a 12-point, 21-rebound effort on Feb. 13 in a 69-55 win at Southwest Mississippi Community College. Woodard, who prepped at Leflore High School, played her freshman season at Pensacola (Fla.) State College.
Jatyjia Jones, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. She had a season-high 23 points in the 84-72 Region 23 semifinal victory against Louisiana State University-Eunice and followed that up with 22 points in the 94-60 region championship win over Northwest Mississippi Community Cpllege. She played in all 59 games at Jones over the past two years.
The Pontotoc, Miss., native led Ingomar High School to a 37-1 record and the 2017-18 Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 1A championship as a senior. She was Region 2-1A Player of the Year that season.
Allen, a 5-foot-7 guard, averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 17 points in the Region 23 semifinal win over LSU-Eunice and had 15 points in the region championship win over Northwest Mississippi. At Harrison Central High School, she led the Red Rebelettes to four consecutive state tournaments.
Keyara Jones, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 15.7 points as a freshman and 13.1 as a sophomore. She scored in double figures in 45 of 57 games, including 20 or more 14 times. She had a career-high 27 points in an 88-84 victory over No. 24 Three Rivers College in the 2019 NJCAA tournament.
Jones ends her JC career as a two-time NJCAA All-American, two-time NJCAA All-Region 23 selection and two-time All-MACJC pick. The 2020 WBCA All-American also played in the NJCAA All-Star Game. She averaged 20 points per game as a senior at Heidelberg High School.
Haymer, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. She topped the MACJC and was ninth in the NJCAA in assists. This past season, she was All-MACJC second-team and was named All-Region 23. She had 21 points and 10 assists in the regional semifinal win over LSU-Eunice. The Tchula native was All-MACJC first-team and All-Region 23 first-team as a freshman. As a senior at Holmes County Central, she was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.4 assists per game.
Sims, a 6-foot-1 forward, posted 14 double-doubles on the season. She averaged 11.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She had 21 points and 22 rebounds on Jan. 30 in a 74-62 win over Meridian. She was named All-MACJC second-team and All-Region 23. She averaged a ‘double-double’ during her junior and senior seasons at Moss Point High School.
