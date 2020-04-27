JC women’s basketball sends 8 to D-I schools

Haymer, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. She topped the MACJC and was ninth in the NJCAA in assists. This past season, she was All-MACJC second-team and was named All-Region 23. She had 21 points and 10 assists in the regional semifinal win over LSU-Eunice. The Tchula native was All-MACJC first-team and All-Region 23 first-team as a freshman. As a senior at Holmes County Central, she was named Mississippi’s Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.4 assists per game.