Father of 4 missing after rescuing son from Reservoir water

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to find a missing man at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.
He has been identified by family as 33-year-old Justin Perkins. He is a father of four children and owner of Santa’s Friend Chimney Service.
Perkins was on a boat with his family Sunday when one of their children fell into the water. He was able to get the child back onto the boat, but he never resurfaced.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in Perkins’ name to help with funeral and ongoing expenses.
The search was suspended Sunday night but set to resume at first light Monday morning.
