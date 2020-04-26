Scottie Phillips, Benito Jones take undrafted route to NFL

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Scottie Phillips was just about ready to explode.
After two years of junior college football at Jones College, the running back was finally suiting up for the Division I Ole Miss Rebels.
He responded with 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries, as the Rebels trounced Texas Tech 47-27 on September 1, 2018 inside NRG Stadium.
Two years later, Phillips returns to that building as a member of the Houston Texans on an undrafted free agent contract.
“I’m very excited, I’m glad they decided to give me the opportunity to back to NRG where I started at Ole Miss. We’ll see how it all works out.”
While the Texans did not draft any running backs, Phillips heads into a loaded backfield with veterans David Johnson and Duke Johnson Jr.
Phillips managed 542 yards rushing his senior at Ole Miss in a running back-by-committee. The South Jones grad rushed for 961 yards as a junior after two 1,000-yard seasons at Jones College.
“[Texans head coach Bill O’Brien] said he likes my running style. I’m a guy that can not only run through a guy, I can run around him. I can also catch out of the backfield. He feels like I’m an all-around back and he wants me to come in and compete as soon as possible.”
Though he acknowledges it will be an uphill battle to make the Houston roster, Phillips is up for the challenge and ready to make the climb.
“It’s not going to be easy but it’s not impossible. They feel like I can get it done and I do as well. I’m excited to get to work and show everyone that I can get it done and make the roster.”
From the farm to Florida
South Beach might not be the place for Benito Jones’ collection of cattle and coon dogs.
But, for now, he’s content with leaving Waynesboro for Miami, Florida. The Dolphins signed Jones to an undrafted free agent contract just moments after Saturday’s NFL Draft concluded.
“I’m very excited to get a chance and I’ll have to make the best of it and grind every day,” Jones said. “I know I didn’t get picked but it’s still a dogfight every day. Just ready to see what my next couple steps in life are, see what God has planned for me.”
A five-star recruit out of Wayne County, Jones enjoyed four years at Ole Miss including his second-team All-SEC seniors season in which he led the conference with 30 stops at the nose guard position.
He’s eager to compete for that some spot in Miami, encouraged by his talks with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
“Just another chip on the shoulder,” said Jones, when asked about going undrafted. “Just get out there and play ball.”
