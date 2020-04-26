Sandy Hook family shares tornado survival story

SANDY HOOK, Miss. (WDAM) - David Foxworth and his wife, Leah, experienced the April 19th tornado in Sandy Hook as it traveled across the Pine Belt.
“We’re sitting playing cards and everybody’s phone is going off, and we’re sitting here kind of just playing along, and the lights blinked twice," said Foxworth. “It was like the first one’s caution and the second one’s you need to do something.”
The family was watching WDAM that night to keep up with the track of the severe weather.
“We were watching WDAM and they had the timeline of the actual roads and little communities that most people don’t know, but we do because we live here," said Leah. "When it got into our little communities, that’s when we kinda went into the hallway.”
The weather took a turn for the worse with the Foxworths in the path of the tornado.
“We sat down in the hallway and a minute later everything was gone it was quiet, you could hear doors slamming and feel pressure changes,” said David. “But other than that we didn’t hear anything. I tell everybody that I thank God turned our ears off and said ‘Hey, you don’t need to hear this, you don’t t need to remember it.’”
The community outreach for the family has greatly impacted the Foxworths.
“There were 20 volunteers with chainsaws the next day saying, ‘What do you need us to do,’" said David. “Our son works for Yak Access and they came and brought a container for all of our stuff. Everything that we own was in the container in 30 minutes. It was unbelievable.”
“This is peak tornado season for Mississippi,” Leah said. “When you get the warnings on your phone, don’t just pass it off as it’s not coming this way. Don’t do that. Get in your safe spot and protect yourself."
