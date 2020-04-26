Reports: Saints working QB deals with Hill, Winston

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) _ In a weekend’s time, the New Orleans Saints appear to have addressed their quarterback situation for the present, near future and, perhaps, even further down the road.
The chessboard pieces started moving Saturday evening, when the Saints traded back into the seventh round of the 2020 National Football League draft to select Mississippi State University quarterback Tommy Stevens.
Sunday morning, Yahoo!Sports reported Sunday morning that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and free agent Jameis Winston and New Orleans had agreed to an one-year deal to compete for the back-up spot behind Saints starting quarterback Drew Brees
A few hours later, various outlets reported that the Saints signed versatile backup Taysom Hill to a new, two-year contract that added a year to his existing pact and will pay him $21 million, with $16 million guaranteed.
Winston threw for more than 5,100 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019, but also tossed 30 interceptions, prompting his departure from the Bucs.
Hill has been the Swiss-Army-Knife backup in the Saints quarterback rotation, lining up to catch passes as well as run with the football.
Earlier this year, Brees signed a two-year contract extension, though the current expectation is that he will play the 2021 season _ coronavirus pandemic permitting _ and then very well might retire afterr signing a deal to become a television analyst.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.