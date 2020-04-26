Pair of Golden Eagles sign undrafted deals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - They were teammates at St. Aloysius High School and again at Southern Miss.
De’Michael Harris and Drake Dorbeck take the same route to the National Football League.
Harris signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and Dorbeck joined the Cleveland Browns on an UDFA deal.
Mr. “Do-It-All” his senior year at USM, Harris carried the ball 113 times for 541 yards and five touchdowns. He added 34 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns and returned one kickoff to the end zone.
Dorbeck captured the Kent Hull Trophy for best offensive lineman in Mississippi and was named second team All-Conference USA.
