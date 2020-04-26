Laurel natives make leap to NFL

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Akeem Davis was the last Laurel native to play in the National Football League.
Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes hopes to join him. The Tulane cornerback was picked 237th overall by reigning champions Kansas City in the seventh round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Keyes notched 85 tackles and two interceptions during his last two seasons with the Green Wave.
He helped the Golden Tornadoes to the 2014 class 5A state championship. Omar Bayless was alongside him for that run will join Keyes in the professional ranks.
The Arkansas State wide receiver plans to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Bayless broke a handful of Red Wolves records on way to Sun Belt’s Player of the Year award in 2019. His 1,653 yards receiving ranked second in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
