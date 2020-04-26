Jones Co. family loses new mobile home to fire Friday afternoon

Jones Co. family loses new mobile home to fire Friday afternoon
Wesley and Helena Byrd recently bought and moved into the new mobile home with their three children. (Source: Jones County Fire Council)
By Renaldo Hopkins | April 26, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 3:57 PM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Jones County Fire Council were called to a mobile home fire on Pilgrim Road Friday afternoon.

Southwest, South Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the call after 2:30 p.m. when homeowners Wesley and Helena Byrd returned home from having lunch at a family member’s house.

The Byrds just recently bought and moved into the new mobile home with their three children.

The first responding firefighters found the mobile home in a blaze once they arrived and immediately began to put out the flames.

The home and a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck were destroyed in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.