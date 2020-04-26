Jones Co. family loses new mobile home to fire Friday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Jones County Fire Council were called to a mobile home fire on Pilgrim Road Friday afternoon.
Southwest, South Jones, Boggy and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the call after 2:30 p.m. when homeowners Wesley and Helena Byrd returned home from having lunch at a family member’s house.
The Byrds just recently bought and moved into the new mobile home with their three children.
The first responding firefighters found the mobile home in a blaze once they arrived and immediately began to put out the flames.
The home and a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck were destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.