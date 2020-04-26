First Alert: Mild and breezy weather on Sunday

The weather was mild and breezy today in the Pine Belt. As we head into the overnight hours look for lows in the mid to upper 40s!
During the day on Monday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s by Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon expect increasing clouds with highs in lower 80s.
After midnight on Wednesday there is a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially Wednesday morning.
At this time the threat for severe weather in Pine Belt is low but do keep up with future forecasts.
Sunny skies return on Thursday into the weekend, as well as a big warming trend. Highs will be around 80 on Thursday and in the mid 80s on Friday.
Our first 90 degree temperatures may occur by the weekend.
Lows Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s and in the 60s for the weekend.
