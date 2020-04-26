Eagles scoop speedy Watkins of Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The rounds drifted by but Quez Watkins never batted an eye.
When the Philadelphia Eagles called on Saturday, Watkins then knew the wait was worthy.
Southern Miss’ stalwart receiver was selected as the 200th overall pick in the sixth round of the National Football League Draft.
“I really feel like God has a plan,” Watkins said. “You really can’t question his plan. I was trying to be patient and wait on a call. When it came, I knew it was for me. I feel like Philadelphia is somewhere I can succeed and really show my talent.”
A key piece to Watkins’ talent is his speed. He showed it with a Conference USA-best 1,178 yards receiving in 2019.
He showed the wheels again at February’s NFL Combine. His 4.35-second 40-yard dash - second only to Henry Ruggs III - opened the eyes of Philadelphia scouts.
Though Watkins may have already been on head coach Doug Pederson’s radar, who was at “The Rock” in September 2018 when his alma mater Louisiana-Monroe beat the Golden Eagles 21-20. Watkins caught 11 passes for 81 yards that day.
Philadelphia was determined to draft speed in 2020 after derby winner DeSean Jackson missed all but three games last year, leaving Carson Wentz with little to no help downfield.
Watkins is one of three wideouts drafted by Philadelphia, joining Jalen Reagor and John Hightower. Veteran Marquise Goodwin joined the Eagles as well on Saturday, signing a one-year deal.
“They really like my speed and how versatile I am,” Watkins said. “I can use my speed and being able to run every route in the route-tree and being able to take the top off. I’m really excited because I get to learn from the best - being able to mimic some of their game.”
During his junior season at USM, Watkins passed Todd Pinkston for second on the school’s all-time receiving list with 159 receptions for 2,404 yards. Coincidentally, the Eagles drafted Pinkston 20 years ago in round two of the 2000 NFL Draft.
Pinkston racked up 2,816 yards receiving in seven seasons with Philadelphia, playing in four NFC Championship games and Super Bowl XXXIX.
Watkins understands the history and passion among the Eagles’ fanbase and is eager to join a franchise just two years removed from a World Championship.
“I know how affectionate the organization is with their fans, I know how much involved they are and really everybody around Philadelphia,” Watkins said. “With them being Super Bowl champions two years ago, I feel like it would be great to get back to that Super Bowl caliber team they had.”
